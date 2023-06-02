First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, First Horizon Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.45, up 1.36% from its previous closing price of $10.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12128844 shares were traded. FHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FHN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when PALMER VICKI R bought 2,000 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 22,041 led to the insider holds 95,650 shares of the business.

FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H bought 2,950 shares of FHN for $28,190 on May 12. The Director now owns 246,312 shares after completing the transaction at $9.56 per share. On May 10, another insider, Sugranes Rosa, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,948 shares for $10.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,905 and bolstered with 47,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.62B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FHN traded 13.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 536.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 529.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of May 14, 2023 were 29.17M with a Short Ratio of 29.17M, compared to 31.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, FHN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $862.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $879.8M to a low estimate of $841.7M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $743M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $864.18M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $899M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.68B and the low estimate is $3.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.