Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Shares Decline by -2.42% to Close at $24.20

As of close of business last night, Fluence Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.20, down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $24.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1519533 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Couch Carolee sold 50,000 shares for $22.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,139,135 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Boll Rebecca sold 71,158 shares of FLNC for $1,396,319 on Mar 03. The SVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 30,395 shares after completing the transaction at $19.62 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Boll Rebecca, who serves as the SVP & Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 19,706 shares for $19.23 each. As a result, the insider received 378,958 and left with 101,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLNC traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of May 14, 2023 were 7.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.77M, compared to 6.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $440.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $491.5M to a low estimate of $349.2M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $239.01M, an estimated increase of 84.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $507.02M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $84.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $661.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $451.73M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 60.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.