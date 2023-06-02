Glatfelter Corporation (GLT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) was $2.80 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665206 shares were traded. GLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Fogarty Kevin Michael bought 33,422 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 121,255 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

Fogarty Kevin Michael bought 38,743 shares of GLT for $135,368 on May 09. The Director now owns 116,578 shares after completing the transaction at $3.49 per share. On May 08, another insider, Fogarty Kevin Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,835 shares for $3.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,621 and bolstered with 77,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLT now has a Market Capitalization of 155.02M and an Enterprise Value of 889.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLT has reached a high of $8.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6098.

Shares Statistics:

GLT traded an average of 453.90K shares per day over the past three months and 344.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GLT as of May 14, 2023 were 988.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, GLT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $397M. As of the current estimate, Glatfelter Corporation’s year-ago sales were $334.46M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.9M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.