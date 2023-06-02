GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.29 in the prior trading day, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) closed at $0.29, down -0.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0022 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620183 shares were traded. GRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2918 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 25,500,000 led to the insider holds 22,348,123 shares of the business.

Walker Matthew Allen bought 6,377,551 shares of GRNA for $25,000,000 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 22,220,572 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,999,998 and bolstered with 15,919,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 31.93M and an Enterprise Value of 44.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $8.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3313, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2415.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 507.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.52M. Insiders hold about 42.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of May 14, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.8M and the low estimate is $12.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.