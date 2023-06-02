High and low EPS estimates for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)’s current quarter

The price of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) closed at $133.44 in the last session, down -3.28% from day before closing price of $137.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11882065 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABBV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Sorg Elaine K. sold 6,130 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,450 led to the insider holds 35,330 shares of the business.

Sorg Elaine K. sold 7,499 shares of ABBV for $1,212,338 on Apr 17. The SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS now owns 35,330 shares after completing the transaction at $161.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Sorg Elaine K., who serves as the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of the company, sold 15,002 shares for $160.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,400,770 and left with 42,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 235.43B and an Enterprise Value of 290.80B. As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $168.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABBV traded on average about 5.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of May 14, 2023 were 11.97M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 15.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABBV is 5.92, which was 5.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.1 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.14 and $10.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.95. EPS for the following year is $11.07, with 24 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.67B to a low estimate of $12.95B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.58B, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.38B, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of -$7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.08B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.16B and the low estimate is $49.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.