High and low EPS estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)’s current quarter

The price of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) closed at $7.48 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $7.33. On the day, 532975 shares were traded. SOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 23, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Zartler William A sold 23,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 218,500 led to the insider holds 538,175 shares of the business.

BURKE JAMES R sold 7,000 shares of SOI for $86,240 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 13,439 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Zartler William A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,700 and bolstered with 561,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOI now has a Market Capitalization of 267.60M and an Enterprise Value of 279.24M. As of this moment, Solaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOI has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOI traded on average about 312.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 264.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.09M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOI as of May 14, 2023 were 667.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 555.64k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SOI is 0.44, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.