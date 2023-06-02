Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) closed at $0.15, down -6.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0105 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809580 shares were traded. HGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1539 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1450.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 17.91M and an Enterprise Value of -3.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGEN has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1658.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 670.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.83M. Insiders hold about 10.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGEN as of May 14, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 5.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51M, down -92.00% from the average estimate.