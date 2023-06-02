I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Invivyd Inc. (IVVD).

As of close of business last night, Invivyd Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.50, down -16.67% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686004 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IVVD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 163.97M and an Enterprise Value of -204.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2988, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3868.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IVVD traded 219.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 305.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Insiders hold about 25.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$2.19.