In What Direction Will NuScale Power Corporation’s (NYSE:SMR) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed at $7.59 in the last session, up 1.20% from day before closing price of $7.50. On the day, 1342100 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Feldman Karin sold 7,716 shares for $7.78 per share. The transaction valued at 60,051 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hopkins John Lawrence sold 5,053 shares of SMR for $40,252 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 33,934 shares after completing the transaction at $7.97 per share. On May 17, another insider, Scott Clayton, who serves as the EVP, Business Development of the company, sold 7,138 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 57,083 and left with 15,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 584.66M and an Enterprise Value of 318.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 117.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMR traded on average about 692.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.03M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of May 14, 2023 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 6.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.67M to a low estimate of $14.67M. As of the current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.17M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.8M, up 647.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $178.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.