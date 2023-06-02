Innodata Inc. (INOD) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) closed at $10.63 up 4.94% from its previous closing price of $10.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527808 shares were traded. INOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.57.

For a deeper understanding of Innodata Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when MISHRA ASHOK sold 141,859 shares for $11.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,597,332 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Toor Nauman Sabeeh sold 59,010 shares of INOD for $684,516 on May 30. The Director now owns 1,131,457 shares after completing the transaction at $11.60 per share. On May 22, another insider, Toor Nauman Sabeeh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 45,751 shares for $10.01 each. As a result, the insider received 457,968 and left with 1,190,467 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INOD now has a Market Capitalization of 237.76M and an Enterprise Value of 231.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.01.

Over the past 52 weeks, INOD has reached a high of $11.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.06.

For the past three months, INOD has traded an average of 280.05K shares per day and 767.5k over the past ten days. A total of 27.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.80M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INOD as of May 14, 2023 were 750.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 393.95k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

