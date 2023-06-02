Is Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at $14.48 up 9.12% from its previous closing price of $13.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8007071 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enovix Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Talluri Rajendra K bought 5,000 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 50,475 led to the insider holds 2,010,000 shares of the business.

ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares of ENVX for $61,800 on Apr 24. The Director now owns 192,561 shares after completing the transaction at $12.36 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 102,599 shares for $11.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,187,070 and bolstered with 900,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 374.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 322.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENVX has traded an average of 5.68M shares per day and 4.44M over the past ten days. A total of 155.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of May 14, 2023 were 28.72M with a Short Ratio of 28.72M, compared to 25.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.16% and a Short% of Float of 21.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2M, down -83.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.6M and the low estimate is $7.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,784.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.