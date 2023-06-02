It’s an appealing income play to consider HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

As of close of business last night, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock clocked out at $41.32, down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $41.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2232054 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DINO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $44 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares for $47.59 per share. The transaction valued at 190,360,000 led to the insider holds 34,853,483 shares of the business.

Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares of DINO for $2,553,113 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 182,859 shares after completing the transaction at $51.06 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, LEE JAMES H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,180 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider received 211,675 and left with 57,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DINO now has a Market Capitalization of 8.15B and an Enterprise Value of 10.37B. As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DINO traded 2.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of May 14, 2023 were 8.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.37M, compared to 9M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.25, DINO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.85% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $5.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.62 and $6.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.59. EPS for the following year is $6.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $7.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.75B to a low estimate of $5.28B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.68B, a decrease of -27.60% over than the figure of -$33.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.93B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.2B, down -21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35B and the low estimate is $22.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.