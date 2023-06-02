It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With HEICO Corporation (HEI) stock

The price of HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) closed at $154.91 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $154.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615141 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HEI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 147.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Neitzel Julie sold 250 shares for $133.61 per share. The transaction valued at 33,403 led to the insider holds 155 shares of the business.

SCHRIESHEIM ALAN sold 20,000 shares of HEI for $3,335,710 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 114,261 shares after completing the transaction at $166.79 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Schwitter Frank J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $138.65 each. As a result, the insider received 83,189 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEI now has a Market Capitalization of 19.78B and an Enterprise Value of 20.41B. As of this moment, HEICO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEI has reached a high of $180.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HEI traded on average about 327.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 603.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.36M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HEI as of May 14, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HEI is 0.20, which was 0.19 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.13. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for HEI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 125:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $698.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $712.2M to a low estimate of $684.5M. As of the current estimate, HEICO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $569.53M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $728.99M, an increase of 19.60% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $757.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.