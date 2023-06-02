Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Closes up 1.96% on Thursday Trading

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at $5.73 up 1.96% from the previous closing price of $5.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3662162 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.40 and its Current Ratio is at 33.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Simi Bonny W sold 129,047 shares for $5.40 per share. The transaction valued at 696,854 led to the insider holds 77,856 shares of the business.

Bowles Gregory sold 7,746 shares of JOBY for $41,519 on May 24. The insider now owns 15,245 shares after completing the transaction at $5.36 per share. On May 22, another insider, Bowles Gregory, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,410 shares for $5.13 each. As a result, the insider received 17,493 and left with 22,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.83B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 3.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 5.13M shares per day. A total of 605.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.83M. Insiders hold about 41.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of May 14, 2023 were 37.28M with a Short Ratio of 37.28M, compared to 34.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Joby Aviation, Inc. analysts.

