KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock Closes up 6.11% on Thursday Trading

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) closed the day trading at $15.11 up 6.11% from the previous closing price of $14.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10385267 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEKE now has a Market Capitalization of 18.09B and an Enterprise Value of 11.67B. As of this moment, KE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEKE traded about 7.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEKE traded about 10.24M shares per day. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of May 14, 2023 were 32.91M with a Short Ratio of 32.91M, compared to 31.13M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.91B, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $42.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.58B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.72B, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.19B and the low estimate is $11.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.