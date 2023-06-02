Kellogg Company (K) Stocks Reach New Highs at $66.03 During Trading Session

After finishing at $66.77 in the prior trading day, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) closed at $66.03, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2363188 shares were traded. K stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of K by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $72 from $68 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares for $68.49 per share. The transaction valued at 6,848,880 led to the insider holds 54,931,838 shares of the business.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of K for $7,061,330 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 55,031,838 shares after completing the transaction at $70.61 per share. On May 09, another insider, HOOD CHRISTOPHER M, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 25,910 shares for $70.98 each. As a result, the insider received 1,839,118 and left with 45,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, K now has a Market Capitalization of 24.11B and an Enterprise Value of 31.15B. As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $77.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 342.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.94M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of May 14, 2023 were 10.49M with a Short Ratio of 10.49M, compared to 9.91M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, K’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.35, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 95.60% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.92B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.11B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.03B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.86B and the low estimate is $16.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.