Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Shares Decline by -7.78% to Close at $3.32

As of close of business last night, Latham Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.32, down -7.78% from its previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585328 shares were traded. SWIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3150.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Cline James E bought 10,000 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 34,000 led to the insider holds 169,050 shares of the business.

Cline James E bought 40,000 shares of SWIM for $136,000 on May 11. The Director now owns 159,050 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Cowley Joshua D., who serves as the CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 7,215 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider received 16,306 and left with 207,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWIM now has a Market Capitalization of 382.25M and an Enterprise Value of 725.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $11.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7087.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWIM traded 468.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 528.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.78M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, SJIM analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $24.52, with high estimates of $3.32 and low estimates of $9.39.

EPS for the following year is $ETF, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.