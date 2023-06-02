Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) closed at $30.26 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $30.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864668 shares were traded. LEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when WOOD PHOEBE A sold 6,000 shares for $32.61 per share. The transaction valued at 195,679 led to the insider holds 53,109 shares of the business.

MCCOY SUSAN R sold 1,378 shares of LEG for $47,555 on Mar 01. The SVP – Investor Relations now owns 30,202 shares after completing the transaction at $34.51 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Douglas Scott S, who serves as the SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 27,000 shares for $34.70 each. As a result, the insider received 936,768 and left with 51,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B and an Enterprise Value of 6.03B. As of this moment, Leggett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEG has reached a high of $41.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEG traded on average about 797.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.72M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEG as of May 14, 2023 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.77M, compared to 6.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LEG is 1.84, which was 1.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08. The current Payout Ratio is 87.70% for LEG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15B, down -4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.