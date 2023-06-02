Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Shares Rise by 0.92% to Close at $105.87

As of close of business last night, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $105.87, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $104.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4179752 shares were traded. MPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $135 from $153 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Gagle Suzanne sold 60,019 shares for $134.28 per share. The transaction valued at 8,059,351 led to the insider holds 45,997 shares of the business.

Gagle Suzanne sold 60,021 shares of MPC for $8,236,682 on Apr 03. The Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff now owns 45,997 shares after completing the transaction at $137.23 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Rucker Kim K.W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $130.00 each. As a result, the insider received 780,000 and left with 34,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPC now has a Market Capitalization of 46.12B and an Enterprise Value of 63.21B. As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $138.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPC traded 4.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 444.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 423.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of May 14, 2023 were 12.32M with a Short Ratio of 12.32M, compared to 11.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.83, MPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.41 and a low estimate of $3.77, while EPS last year was $10.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.9, with high estimates of $6.29 and low estimates of $3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.13 and $15.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.01. EPS for the following year is $13.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $16 and $8.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $34.2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.77B to a low estimate of $23.58B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $54.24B, an estimated decrease of -36.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.52B, a decrease of -14.90% over than the figure of -$36.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.21B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.95B, down -23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160B and the low estimate is $96.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.