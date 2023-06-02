Mattel Inc. (MAT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Mattel Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.53, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $17.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1617618 shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.35B and an Enterprise Value of 8.48B. As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $25.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAT traded 2.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of May 14, 2023 were 10.95M with a Short Ratio of 10.95M, compared to 11.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $987.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $906M. As of the current estimate, Mattel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.43B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.