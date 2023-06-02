MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.07 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.04 in the prior trading day, MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) closed at $1.07, up 2.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1563102 shares were traded. MGOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGOL now has a Market Capitalization of 15.24M and an Enterprise Value of 9.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGOL has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6539.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 708.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 283.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.01M. Insiders hold about 57.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for MGOL as of May 14, 2023 were 408.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 227.09k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.