Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Stock Price Peaks at $504.38 During Trading

The closing price of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) was $499.29 for the day, up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $489.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732421 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $504.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $487.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MPWR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $500 from $550 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Hsing Michael sold 2,785 shares for $409.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,141,237 led to the insider holds 1,060,407 shares of the business.

Tseng Saria sold 857 shares of MPWR for $351,207 on May 09. The VP & General Counsel now owns 273,405 shares after completing the transaction at $409.81 per share. On May 09, another insider, Xiao Deming, who serves as the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of the company, sold 857 shares for $409.79 each. As a result, the insider received 351,190 and left with 272,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 19.50B and an Enterprise Value of 18.76B. As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $553.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 461.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 423.96.

Shares Statistics:

MPWR traded an average of 562.49K shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.64M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.25, MPWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.08, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.34 and $11.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $13.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.67 and $12.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $444M to a low estimate of $439.84M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $476.37M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $466M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.