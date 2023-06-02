Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) closed at $2.47 up 3.35% from its previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764825 shares were traded. MVLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Movella Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when SMITH STEPHEN M bought 61,524 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 101,453 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Bie Boele de bought 10,000 shares of MVLA for $18,000 on May 23. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On May 19, another insider, SMITH STEPHEN M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 20,978 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,495 and bolstered with 38,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVLA now has a Market Capitalization of 74.32M and an Enterprise Value of 59.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -173.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVLA has reached a high of $10.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9320.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MVLA has traded an average of 927.10K shares per day and 2.08M over the past ten days. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.68M. Insiders hold about 25.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.99% stake in the company. Shares short for MVLA as of May 14, 2023 were 618.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 275.72k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.8M and the low estimate is $52.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.