Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Stock Closes up 2.76% on Thursday Trading

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed the day trading at $35.76 up 2.76% from the previous closing price of $34.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1571261 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when MIRELES THOMAS J sold 14,500 shares for $35.14 per share. The transaction valued at 509,472 led to the insider holds 58,372 shares of the business.

Utsch Louis W sold 10,902 shares of MUR for $474,237 on Feb 14. The Vice President now owns 9,504 shares after completing the transaction at $43.50 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Vaughan Paul D., who serves as the Vice President & Controller of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $41.30 each. As a result, the insider received 392,350 and left with 4,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B and an Enterprise Value of 8.01B. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUR traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUR traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 155.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of May 14, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 6.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Dividends & Splits

MUR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 0.95 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75. The current Payout Ratio is 11.60% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.76 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $829.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $919.72M to a low estimate of $731M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $893.01M, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $733M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.