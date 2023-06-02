NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Stock Price Peaks at $17.95 During Trading

The closing price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) was $17.65 for the day, up 2.74% from the previous closing price of $17.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641762 shares were traded. NEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.89.

Our analysis of NEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.51B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.71.

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46.

NEO traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 624.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.91M, compared to 6.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.74%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.66.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $133.3M. As of the current estimate, NeoGenomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.07M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.05M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.09M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $559.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.73M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $615M and the low estimate is $599.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.