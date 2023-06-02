Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Decline -17.65% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.26

The price of Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) closed at $1.26 in the last session, down -17.65% from day before closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501521 shares were traded. NOGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 1,011,828 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,035,484 led to the insider holds 1,020,459 shares of the business.

Choi Stephen bought 333,333 shares of NOGN for $999,999 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,103,257 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Rahmati Shahriyar, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 600,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOGN now has a Market Capitalization of 19.84M and an Enterprise Value of 84.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOGN has reached a high of $230.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6999, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.0484.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOGN traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 154.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.52M. Insiders hold about 25.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOGN as of May 14, 2023 were 119.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 298.04k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.47M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.11M and the low estimate is $117.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.