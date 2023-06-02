Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Rise 0.07% in Day Trading, Closes at $29.93

The price of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed at $29.93 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $29.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1451617 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Akradi Bahram sold 55,000 shares of NOG for $2,106,819 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,696,353 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the Former 10% Owners of the company, sold 9,132 shares for $38.38 each. As a result, the insider received 350,486 and left with 7,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 4.53B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOG traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of May 14, 2023 were 11.36M with a Short Ratio of 11.36M, compared to 11.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.31% and a Short% of Float of 15.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NOG is 1.48, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.70% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.85 and $6.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.83. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.25 and $6.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $437.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $468M to a low estimate of $390M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $549.64M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.26M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of -$20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.