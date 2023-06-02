Nuburu Inc. (BURU) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) closed at $0.73 up 3.84% from its previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0270 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1839251 shares were traded. BURU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8088 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuburu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Zediker Mark bought 10,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 7,900 led to the insider holds 4,318,203 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURU now has a Market Capitalization of 28.49M and an Enterprise Value of 29.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURU has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0434.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BURU has traded an average of 690.03K shares per day and 316.08k over the past ten days. A total of 25.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.77M. Insiders hold about 85.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BURU as of May 14, 2023 were 270.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 203.03k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.