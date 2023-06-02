Olo Inc. (OLO) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) was $6.83 for the day, down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994523 shares were traded. OLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1638.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Glass Noah H. sold 8,918 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 69,537 led to the insider holds 310,880 shares of the business.

Benevides Peter J. sold 8,580 shares of OLO for $66,881 on Mar 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 353,004 shares after completing the transaction at $7.79 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Panama Diego, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,820 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,985 and left with 677,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 746.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $14.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.60.

Shares Statistics:

OLO traded an average of 911.64K shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.37M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of May 14, 2023 were 11.49M with a Short Ratio of 11.49M, compared to 11.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 15.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.3M to a low estimate of $53M. As of the current estimate, Olo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.6M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.57M, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.4M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260M and the low estimate is $251.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.