Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Shares Rise by 2.27% to Close at $10.37

As of close of business last night, Open Lending Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.37, up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $10.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597553 shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 16.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPRO traded 890.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 824.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of May 14, 2023 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 4.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $35.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.5M to a low estimate of $33.92M. As of the current estimate, Open Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $52.04M, an estimated decrease of -31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.24M, a decrease of -16.10% over than the figure of -$31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.89M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $157.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.59M, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.56M and the low estimate is $160.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.