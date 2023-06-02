Ouster Inc. (OUST) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed the day trading at $6.97 up 2.35% from the previous closing price of $6.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909461 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OUST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when WEINSWIG MARK sold 8,203 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 54,058 led to the insider holds 182,825 shares of the business.

BOULET VIRGINIA bought 11,000 shares of OUST for $69,410 on May 23. The Director now owns 71,489 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On May 16, another insider, Pacala Charles Angus, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 86,300 shares for $5.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,006 and bolstered with 562,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OUST now has a Market Capitalization of 225.76M and an Enterprise Value of 40.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $22.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OUST traded about 867.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OUST traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 38.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.94M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of May 14, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 2.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.45 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.36, with high estimates of -$1.36 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.5 and -$6.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.5. EPS for the following year is -$6.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$6.22 and -$6.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $19.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $19M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.33M, an estimated increase of 85.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.64M, an increase of 93.10% over than the figure of $85.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.03M, up 99.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142M and the low estimate is $126M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.