Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $14.54

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed the day trading at $14.54 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $14.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125317049 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Sankar Shyam sold 1,031,533 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 15,472,995 led to the insider holds 1,313,446 shares of the business.

Glazer David A. sold 201,592 shares of PLTR for $2,449,907 on May 24. The insider now owns 756,724 shares after completing the transaction at $12.15 per share. On May 24, another insider, Taylor Ryan D., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 29,887 shares for $12.15 each. As a result, the insider received 363,211 and left with 124,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 21.05B and an Enterprise Value of 18.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -89.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $15.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLTR traded about 50.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLTR traded about 128.44M shares per day. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of May 14, 2023 were 158.43M with a Short Ratio of 158.43M, compared to 130.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $530.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $531.98M to a low estimate of $529.1M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473.01M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.13M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $571.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.37M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.