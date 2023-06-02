PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $69.33

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed the day trading at $69.33 up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $68.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2353700 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDCE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 348.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Welling Troy M. sold 1,200 shares for $63.37 per share. The transaction valued at 76,044 led to the insider holds 13,269 shares of the business.

Meyers R Scott sold 2,500 shares of PDCE for $157,625 on May 15. The EVP, CFO now owns 159,910 shares after completing the transaction at $63.05 per share. On May 01, another insider, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $63.84 each. As a result, the insider received 127,680 and left with 546,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDCE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.03B and an Enterprise Value of 7.40B. As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDCE traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDCE traded about 3.11M shares per day. A total of 88.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of May 14, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 4.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Dividends & Splits

PDCE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.45 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.66 and a low estimate of $2.65, while EPS last year was $5.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.31, with high estimates of $3.95 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.44 and $11.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.61. EPS for the following year is $16.29, with 12 analysts recommending between $21.31 and $11.77.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $813.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $864M to a low estimate of $752M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $836.72M, a decrease of -18.00% over than the figure of -$34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $896.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $762.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.