PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Records 5.77% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) was $69.09 for the day, up 5.77% from the previous closing price of $65.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13553908 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $93 from $116 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDD now has a Market Capitalization of 89.85B and an Enterprise Value of 70.05B. As of this moment, PDD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $106.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.15.

Shares Statistics:

PDD traded an average of 9.84M shares per day over the past three months and 13.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.82M. Shares short for PDD as of May 14, 2023 were 28.43M with a Short Ratio of 28.43M, compared to 27.75M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 28 analysts recommending between $7.36 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.97B to a low estimate of $5.32B. As of the current estimate, PDD Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.37B, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.53B, an increase of 24.90% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.83B.

A total of 43 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.63B, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 43 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.15B and the low estimate is $26.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.