Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) was $63.13 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $63.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1659546 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Simmons Jennifer sold 15 shares for $77.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,166 led to the insider holds 6,706 shares of the business.

Simmons Jennifer sold 86 shares of PLNT for $6,368 on Mar 20. The Div President, Corp Stores now owns 6,721 shares after completing the transaction at $74.05 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, O’Donnell Brian, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 61 shares for $74.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,517 and left with 4,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.93B and an Enterprise Value of 7.80B. As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $85.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.40.

Shares Statistics:

PLNT traded an average of 914.96K shares per day over the past three months and 941.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PLNT as of May 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $264M to a low estimate of $243M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.44M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.22M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $282.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.5M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $936.77M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.