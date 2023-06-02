Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $8.32 in the prior trading day, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $8.46, up 1.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23818323 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLUG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 21.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 589.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of May 14, 2023 were 116.73M with a Short Ratio of 116.73M, compared to 100.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.44% and a Short% of Float of 19.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $253.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $318M to a low estimate of $221M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.27M, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.59M, an increase of 51.50% less than the figure of $67.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.3M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.44M, up 84.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.