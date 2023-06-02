Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) closed at $3.22 down -5.57% from its previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3025811 shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNY now has a Market Capitalization of 6.79B and an Enterprise Value of 7.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 135.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5715, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2373.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSNY has traded an average of 3.04M shares per day and 1.94M over the past ten days. A total of 2.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 463.00M. Insiders hold about 47.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of May 14, 2023 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 9.97M, compared to 10.36M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.87B and the low estimate is $4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.