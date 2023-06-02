Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Stocks Hit Low of $2.5700 Before Closing at $2.90

In the latest session, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) closed at $2.90 down -24.08% from its previous closing price of $3.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833996 shares were traded. IPDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Chou Yu-Jin sold 857 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,428 led to the insider holds 6,834 shares of the business.

Chou Yu-Jin sold 2,848 shares of IPDN for $12,844 on May 25. The Secretary now owns 7,691 shares after completing the transaction at $4.51 per share. On May 22, another insider, Chou Yu-Jin, who serves as the Secretary of the company, sold 1,415 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 6,368 and left with 10,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPDN now has a Market Capitalization of 45.19M and an Enterprise Value of 44.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPDN has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8674.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IPDN has traded an average of 184.97K shares per day and 292.39k over the past ten days. A total of 10.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IPDN as of May 14, 2023 were 287.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 277.39k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.