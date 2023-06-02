Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Rise 5.45% in Day Trading, Closes at $27.49

The price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed at $27.49 in the last session, up 5.45% from day before closing price of $26.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1572793 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.77.

We take a closer look at PTGX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTGX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.40B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1689.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35k whereas that against EBITDA is -8.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $27.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.26.

According to the various share statistics, PTGX traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 4.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.48 and -$3.03.