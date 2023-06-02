Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at $27.09 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $27.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3524453 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Ginn Dori sold 40,000 shares for $29.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,179,600 led to the insider holds 282,738 shares of the business.

Scucchi Mark sold 153,000 shares of RRC for $4,190,670 on May 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 263,070 shares after completing the transaction at $27.39 per share. On May 15, another insider, Degner Dennis, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 99,000 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 2,711,610 and left with 397,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18B and an Enterprise Value of 8.04B. As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRC traded on average about 4.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of May 14, 2023 were 7.61M with a Short Ratio of 7.61M, compared to 8.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RRC is 0.32, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%. The current Payout Ratio is 3.35% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $610.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $708M to a low estimate of $473.9M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -55.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.29M, a decrease of -39.90% over than the figure of -$55.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $763M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $567.49M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, down -40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.