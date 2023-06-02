Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) closed at $12.54 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $12.67. On the day, 538962 shares were traded. RRGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRGB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 43.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 43.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Hart Gerard Johan bought 25,000 shares for $11.99 per share. The transaction valued at 299,640 led to the insider holds 183,656 shares of the business.

Davis Geoffrey Wayne bought 1,751 shares of RRGB for $19,994 on Mar 06. The CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER now owns 17,979 shares after completing the transaction at $11.42 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Wilson Joshua Todd, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 112,250 and bolstered with 55,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRGB now has a Market Capitalization of 217.74M and an Enterprise Value of 817.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRGB has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRGB traded on average about 432.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.04M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RRGB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.88% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $295.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $296.9M to a low estimate of $293.1M. As of the current estimate, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.09M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.71M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $286.43M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.