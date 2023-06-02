SeqLL Inc. (SQL)’s EPS estimates by 0 analysts

As of close of business last night, SeqLL Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.49, down -5.35% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0277 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1446363 shares were traded. SQL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5402 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4336.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SQL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 495 led to the insider holds 103,736 shares of the business.

Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares of SQL for $525 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 103,736 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, JONES DANIEL ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,733 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,236 and bolstered with 2,565,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.36M and an Enterprise Value of 1.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 223.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44k whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQL has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4257, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5662.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SQL traded 634.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.52M. Insiders hold about 22.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SQL as of May 14, 2023 were 59.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 46.04k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.