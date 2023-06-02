Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Stocks Hit Low of $2.0915 Before Closing at $2.20

In the latest session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed at $2.20 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268598 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0915.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Solid Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when ANDERSON ERIK J sold 1,901 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,992 led to the insider holds 693,900 shares of the business.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares of SLDP for $626,126 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 300,005 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Campbell Douglas M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 170,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,089,700 and left with 9,700,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 376.33M and an Enterprise Value of 63.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $9.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8096.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLDP has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 2.34M over the past ten days. A total of 176.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of May 14, 2023 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 8.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.6M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Solid Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.58M, an estimated increase of 59.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.32M, an increase of 369.60% over than the figure of $59.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.2M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.