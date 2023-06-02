Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) closed at $23.05 in the last session, down -3.44% from day before closing price of $23.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507725 shares were traded. SPHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPHR now has a Market Capitalization of 897.02M and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -747.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPHR has reached a high of $32.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPHR traded on average about 506.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.56M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPHR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 2.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 16.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has SunPower Corporation analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $27.71, with high estimates of $39.42 and low estimates of $14.79.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.