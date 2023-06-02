SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) closed at $0.29 down -7.68% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0238 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538271 shares were traded. SBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3130 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2857.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Trauben Jonathan bought 82,318 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 97,318 shares of the business.

Trauben Jonathan bought 15,000 shares of SBIG for $3,886 on May 26. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Harris Jeffrey Todd, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 39,775 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,396 and bolstered with 69,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBIG now has a Market Capitalization of 7.71M and an Enterprise Value of 12.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBIG has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5943, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8588.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBIG has traded an average of 147.75K shares per day and 453.66k over the past ten days. A total of 26.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.55M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SBIG as of May 14, 2023 were 339.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 194.28k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $7.6M. As of the current estimate, SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.58M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.27M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.63M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.3M and the low estimate is $39.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.