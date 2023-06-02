Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Stocks Hit Low of $42.22 Before Closing at $43.14

In the latest session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at $43.14 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $43.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582531 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprout Social Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 199.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $40.14 per share. The transaction valued at 802,753 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares of SPT for $59,715 on May 08. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 145,798 shares after completing the transaction at $39.81 per share. On May 02, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 315 shares for $48.65 each. As a result, the insider received 15,324 and left with 147,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPT is 0.90, which has changed by -19.95% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.74% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $74.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPT has traded an average of 889.92K shares per day and 780k over the past ten days. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.39M with a Short Ratio of 7.39M, compared to 6.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.33% and a Short% of Float of 15.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.43M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.33M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $439.2M and the low estimate is $423M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.