The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s stock clocked out at $13.31, down -3.06% from its previous closing price of $13.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4449466 shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 12.18B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 950.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 102.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GT traded 5.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 285.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.70M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of May 14, 2023 were 13.79M with a Short Ratio of 13.79M, compared to 12.91M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $5.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.49B to a low estimate of $5.07B. As of the current estimate, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.52B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.41B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.8B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.39B and the low estimate is $21.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.