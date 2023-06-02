The name ALLETE Inc. (ALE) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) was $57.92 for the day, down -2.77% from the previous closing price of $59.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710979 shares were traded. ALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $63 from $66 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 5.23B. As of this moment, ALLETE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALE has reached a high of $67.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.94.

Shares Statistics:

ALE traded an average of 283.53K shares per day over the past three months and 258.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.94M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALE as of May 14, 2023 were 800.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 1.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.63, ALE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for ALE, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.18 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.9M to a low estimate of $395.8M. As of the current estimate, ALLETE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $373.1M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $482.7M, an increase of 36.70% over than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $564.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.