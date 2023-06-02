There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Confluent Inc. (CFLT) can be one of them

After finishing at $31.74 in the prior trading day, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $32.41, up 2.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3879768 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CFLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on May 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Volpi Michelangelo sold 318,635 shares for $30.87 per share. The transaction valued at 9,836,868 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tomlinson Steffan sold 66,667 shares of CFLT for $2,003,343 on May 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 313,671 shares after completing the transaction at $30.05 per share. On May 30, another insider, Vishria Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $30.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,503,355 and left with 1,503,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $34.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 291.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of May 14, 2023 were 17.74M with a Short Ratio of 17.74M, compared to 15.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 9.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $182.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.61M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.41M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.64M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $942.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.