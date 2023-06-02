There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17532361 shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Dethlefs Sven sold 58,066 shares for $9.43 per share. The transaction valued at 547,440 led to the insider holds 165,381 shares of the business.

Daniell Richard sold 54,007 shares of TEVA for $509,173 on Mar 07. The Exec. VP, European Commercial now owns 69,770 shares after completing the transaction at $9.43 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Stark David Matthew, who serves as the Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 49,475 shares for $9.43 each. As a result, the insider received 466,445 and left with 2,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.27B and an Enterprise Value of 28.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -213.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.07.

Shares Statistics:

TEVA traded an average of 12.13M shares per day over the past three months and 23.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Shares short for TEVA as of May 14, 2023 were 13.97M with a Short Ratio of 13.97M, compared to 15.26M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.85B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.79B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.74B, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.68B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.93B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.6B and the low estimate is $14.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.